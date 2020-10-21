Wichita Falls! Are you excited yet?

In today’s Talking Texoma, Shana is talking with Casey Epps, the Assistant General Manager of Crunch Fitness. He says they are super excited to be in Wichita Falls!

Casey tells Shana that they are a gym that opened in New York in 1989 as a boutique style gym. They have morphed into a much larger facility that offers anything from a built-in tanning salon, a wide range of over 50 group fitness classes, guest privileges, access to all of the Crunch locations, and of course an amazing facility with miles of cardio and tons of free weights!

Casey tells Shana that childcare is also included. He also tells Shana about the membership costs, saying plans range from $9.95 to $29.95. What varies is what you want to have access to and the amenities you want to use.

Shana mentions that what is great about the memberships is that there is no contract involved.

Casey tells Shana about the big pre-sale coming up on Thursday, October 22nd, where people can sign up for $1 and will not pay anything until 2021! Come on out to Parker Square, where they will have a ton of vendors, live music, and live Zumba classes! The event will be going on from 6AM to 9PM! If you can’t make the event, you can go to CrunchWichitaFalls.com and sign up online using the promo code CRUNCH500 or our first 500 signup!