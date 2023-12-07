WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Around 4:23 p.m. on December 7, 2023, officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed the identity of their primary suspect.

Isidro Sifuentes Garcia, better known as David Garcia, an approximately 40-year-old Hispanic male, left the scene at 1511 Britain Street in a white Kia after police believe he shot two women, one of whom is believed to be his wife.

Police said they are wanting to talk to one of the victims husband’s for questioning.

If you see him in public, do not approach him and call 911 immediately, WFPD said.

The women shot were transported to United Regional with potentially life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on Garcia’s whereabouts, call the WFPD’s non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.