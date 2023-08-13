WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A large plume of smoke near the city’s west side was reportedly caused by truck tires and other material burning.

According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday firefighters responded to the 7000 block of Seymour Highway at Premier Service for a report of an explosion.

Duke said a house at the back of the property along with some vehicles, and other materials were found burning. Wichita Falls and Iowa Park Fire Departments responded and were able to contain the blaze quickly. Duke said the explosion was tires on a truck burning and popping.

One person was transported to the hospital for possible heat exhaustion. The cause is under investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.