WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls is celebrating a big milestone: the completion of its new Inpatient Care Center.

Hospice hosted a community open house on Wednesday to give the community a tour of the new facility. It is a 24 -bed Inpatient Center equipped with spacious patient rooms, a spa, chapel, plenty of patio space and many other amenities and services for patients and their families.

This project began back in 2015, and they broke ground in 2019. The team says they’re excited to be growing and able to serve this Wichita Falls community in an even better way.

“It truly is a dream come true, I think that for all of us staff who have been a part of this project and to see the care that we’ve provided across the street, and then to come over here and take it to a whole new level, it’s just so special,” Hospice of Wichita Falls Director of Development Jake Truette said.

The new Inpatient center is located at 4400 Cypress Avenue. The team will officially be moving into the new facility in the coming months.