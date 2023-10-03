WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A decision on whether suspended Wichita Falls bondsman Maxie Green will retain his license to issue bonds may rest in the hands of a mediator.

Green’s license was revoked by the Wichita County Bail Bond Board in June after Green was accused of soliciting bonds from inmates while he was in jail on a charge of hindering a law enforcement officer trying to arrest Green’s girlfriend.

A hearing was held Tuesday afternoon, October 3, 2023, on a motion by Green’s attorney for a temporary injunction against the bail bond board’s suspension. 89th District Judge Charles Barnard said he wanted both sides to get together and come to an agreement, and today he appointed former Clay County District Judge and District Attorney Frank Douthitt as the mediator.

The goal is to have an agreement within a few weeks.

One reason it went to a mediator could be that legal questions were raised concerning the board’s action and a court’s authority to grant injunctions during an appeal.

Besides the soliciting bonds and hindering arrest charges, Green also has a pending charge of engaging in organized criminal activity by smuggling persons and has court appearances on Thursday, October 5, 2023, on the docket.