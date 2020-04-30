local news

Skip to content
Top Stories
Hairstylist gives free haircuts to Thai health frontliners
Dem lawmakers say Trump’s freeze for WHO to hurt Venezuelans
Local pastors preach reasons behind decision to open, remain remote
Video
Texas sees lowest statewide gas prices since 2009
Video
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Broncos’ Von Miller says he’s recovered from COVID-19
Top Stories
Trophy Case Travels: WFHS pitcher Sam Welborn – April 30, 2020
Video
Iowa Park hires Justin Lanham as next boy’s basketball head coach – April 30, 2020
Video
NCAA faces lawsuit over violence against women at colleges
In a virus-shortened season, no one loses a PGA Tour card
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
It is normal to feel a little nervous about money situations
Video
Top Stories
Don’t make financial decisions based on fear
Video
What are you doing with your money?
Video
Taking care of the elderly during these uncertain times
Video
Hospice of Wichita Falls – Perinatal Care Program
Video
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
No new COVID-19 cases, one new recovery in Wichita Co.
1
of
/
4
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche, Kiowa Co.
2
of
/
4
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 case in Wichita Co., total now 65
3
of
/
4
Breaking News
No new COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co., other Oklahoma counties update numbers
4
of
/
4
Previous Alert
1
of
/
11
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets
1
of
/
11
Closings & Delays
El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina
2
of
/
11
Closings & Delays
Family Fun Zone
3
of
/
11
Closings & Delays
Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office
4
of
/
11
Closings & Delays
Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce
5
of
/
11
Closings & Delays
Hospice of Wichita Falls
6
of
/
11
Closings & Delays
Lamar Baptist Church
7
of
/
11
Closings & Delays
Pickin For Veterans
8
of
/
11
Closings & Delays
Southside Youth Senter
9
of
/
11
Closings & Delays
The Museum of North Texas History
10
of
/
11
Closings & Delays
Urban Air
11
of
/
11
local news
Local pastors preach reasons behind decision to open, remain remote
Video
Trending Stories
One new COVID-19 case in Wichita Co., total now 65
Funeral services set for local Texoman and Bahama Bucks owner
Video
Weather
Software changes alter Wichita County inmate roster
What the Tech: Make money from home
Video
Latest News
Texas Restaurant Board preps for phase one as some restaurants are deciding to stay closed
Texas DPS: New driver license system will let people book 6 months out
Texas sees lowest statewide gas prices since 2009
Video
More Local News