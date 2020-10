WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Two WFISD students have tested positive for COVID-19 according to school officials.

Two Wichita Falls High School students tested positive and these cases are considered as “low campus exposure” and “low classroom exposure.”

The Wichita County Health District has performed contact tracing and contacted all individuals who were close contacts.

