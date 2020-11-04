Alcohol sales legal in Olney after residents vote for proposition A

YOUN COUNTY (KFDX KJTL) — In a pivotal moment for the city of Olney, residents and business owners are preparing to sell alcohol.

The “Campaign for Champagne” sought to end the ban on alcohol sales, which has been in place since 1909. After being voted down four times before. The proposition gained 62% of the vote.

Businessman Oscar Munoz said he spearheaded the campaign with the goal of stimulating the economy by bringing businesses to Olney.

“People were tired of driving away, and now the effects will be that businesses are going to start opening up here,” Munoz said. “The savings are going to be at home now, cause now they don’t have to drive for 45 minutes to go get their alcohol or beer, whatever they choose. Now they can buy it right here in town and keep our money right here in town.”

Munoz said he hopes to bring a new restaurant to Olney with a liquor license.

Alcohol sales won’t begin there until the start of 2021.