“Back the Beard” aims to raise funds for local Boys and Girls Clubs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—An organization that has catered to the growth and well-being of younger generations for nearly a century is getting some much-needed help from the Wichita Falls Police Officers Association.

Since 1929, the Wichita Falls Boys and Girls Club has been crucial to the advancement and growth of kids of all ages.

This is why the Wichita Falls Police Officers Association decided to help continue that tradition of providing the necessary tools for kiddos to succeed in life.

“We’re always looking for ways to give back to the community, and so we’d like to announce our program, our new community program called back the beard,” Lt. Jonathan Lindsey said.

“Back the Beard” is a new program that will allow police officers to grow a beard, mustache, or goatee, and it’s all for a good cause.

“They’re an organization that has shaped the lives of numerous children for many years in our community and as we all know the children are the future of our community and that’s why we’ve chosen them to partner and to be the beneficiary of this project,” Lindsey said.

Heres how it works, for each officer who wants to participate, they will have $25 deducted from their check during each pay period for four pay periods, that money then, will be donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs, something Executive Director Randy Cooper said will go a long way.

“The Boys and Girls Clubs, from the money raised, will purchase equipment to be used at our multiple sites across the community. This is equipment that will support the development of the academic success of young people, support the development of a healthy lifestyle, and allow children to have fun,” Cooper said.

Ultimately leading to a brighter future, by backing the beards.

This program isn’t just for Wichita Falls Police Officers, it’s open to the public as well.

If you would like to make a donation for “Back the Beard,” you can send a monetary donation through Venmo, just use the username @WFPOA.