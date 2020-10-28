Backdoor Theater clearing inventory, selling costumes to make up for lost revenue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Just in time for Halloween, Backdoor Theater is having a costume sale until 7 p.m. in downtown Wichita Falls, Thursday, Oct. 28.

It’s been a rough couple of months for the nonprofit after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then having a water pipe burst causing 42 inches of water and mud to flood the building.

Since July, Backdoor Theater volunteers have been cleaning up and raising money to rebuild the facility, after the theatre’s main stage lobby and dinner stage were damaged due to flooding.

“While we are closed down because of the pandemic, as well as the flood, we started going through all of the costumes, for the ones we want to keep or donate or sell to the public,” Business Director Jessica Wood said. “We decided to have an open costume sell and two dollars an item and feel free to come and rummage through all the things.”

It’s perfect timing too with Halloween just days away.

“We have anything, from prom dresses to jackets to streetwear to ‘Little House on the Prairie’ dresses. Really, there is just so much to go through and figure out what you would look great in, or a costume for Halloween,” Wood said.

The costume sale is just the beginning.

“We have not had any income from shows until recently. We have been able to do shows outside at the theater, as well as the MPEC and the Iron Horse Pub,” Wood said. “We are trying to find ways to raise funds. The sale is just a part of that.”

Volunteers said they are hoping the community shows its support to keep the curtains open for generations of theater lovers.