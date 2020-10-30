Bethel Baptist church cancels Thanksgiving meal

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX KJTL) — Bethel Baptist Church in Graham was organized in 1949, and since 1987 their Thanksgiving dinner has served thousands, a holiday tradition born from strife.

“It was a down year in the oil economy, which is a big deal in Graham Texas, and people were out of work and struggling and the pastor at the time was Don Connor. He and other members thought to assist those who may not otherwise have access to food,” Pastor Paul McQuerry said.

However, because of COVID-19, and after trying to come up with a safe plan, it was decided the 33-year-old Thanksgiving tradition should be canceled for 2020

“We batted down every option, and everything we came down to was we would be in close proximity with each other. Those we would be handing food to and many of the people that volunteer is at that risk group,” McQuerry said.

So, for the safety of church members and those who attend this family center that is usually filled with hundreds, it will not look the same this Thanksgiving. Pastor McQuerry still encourages those in the county to get involved this holiday season.

“Continue to try to serve in some compacity, even if it’s just calling your family. Do what you can to serve people. Be together, even with the distance. Do what you can to enjoy the holidays, and be thankful for what God gave you,” McQuerry said.

Pastor McQuerry said although it’s upsetting to have to cancel the Thanksgiving meal, the congregation agrees it’s better to be safe.