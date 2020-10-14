Community Champions Day aims to attract volunteers for Meals on Wheels program

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A program that serves more than 850 disabled and older people, is reaching out for the community’s help.

Meals on Wheels has provided meals to residents for more than 50 years, but that has become much more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic due to a dramatic decline in volunteers.

Several city leaders and area people loaded up Thursday, Oct. 14, to make sure every client with the Meals on Wheels program had something to eat for the day, something that Director of Special Programs Lisa Williams said is needed now, more than ever.

One by one. Box by box. Cars were loaded up while drivers waited to head out to provide a warm meal and a warm smile to folks who may not be able to get out of the house, let alone their own bed.

“Take a look around, people feel the importance of what Meals on Wheels does here for Wichita Falls,” Mayor Stephen Santellana said. “It’s probably one of the most important programs that we have here.”

Which is why Santellana proclaimed October 14th to be “Community Champions Day.”

Meals on Wheels recipients were met by some familiar faces they may not have expected at their doorstep, like KFDX Anchor Darrell Franklin, who knows the importance of Meals on Wheels volunteers.

“They’re the real heroes. The thing is, a lot of them can’t do it right now because they’re elderly and because of COVID-19, and that’s why Meals on Wheels is in such need of volunteers,” Franklin said.

Meals on Wheels normally delivers five days-a-week, but due to that drop in volunteers, they are only able to deliver three days.

“I need about thirty more volunteers to open up to five days-a-week. It takes about an hour a day one day a week, but I will take whatever I can get,” Lisa Williams, Meals on Wheels director of special programs, said.

So if you’ve been cooped at home and are looking for a way to help your community, get out, volunteer and be a hero.

Among the volunteers were Downtown Wichita Falls Development, the WFPD, city councilors and members of the WFISD school board.

To become a Meals on Wheels volunteer, click here.