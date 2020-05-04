Crime Stoppers Crime of the week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving an aggravated robbery. The crime happened on April 24 at approximately 4:40 am at 2012 grant, 7-eleven.

An older white male gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a black hoodie, black hat, blue jeans, and wireframe glasses entered the store. The suspect produced a black handgun, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded cigarettes. The suspect then went behind the counter, took the cigarettes, and then fled the store.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use you help.

