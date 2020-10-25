DID YOU SEE IT: bright line across the sky

local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Video provided by: Jennie Rooney

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Check out this video sent in by a viewer around 8 p.m. at Lake Arrowhead of something that appears to be a bright line in the sky.

We’ve received a lot of calls and messages tonight about this bright line in the sky.

According to Meteorologist Michael Bohling, the bright line is actually a Starlink satellite!

The Starlink satellite is one of 60 satellites launched by SpaceX on Saturday to orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News