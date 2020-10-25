DID YOU SEE IT: bright line across the sky

Video provided by: Jennie Rooney

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Check out this video sent in by a viewer around 8 p.m. at Lake Arrowhead of something that appears to be a bright line in the sky.

We’ve received a lot of calls and messages tonight about this bright line in the sky.

According to Meteorologist Michael Bohling, the bright line is actually a Starlink satellite!

The Starlink satellite is one of 60 satellites launched by SpaceX on Saturday to orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.