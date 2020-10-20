Henrietta ISD ends remote learning to bring students back into classrooms

CLAY CO. (KFDX KJTL)— A growing number of Texas school districts are ending virtual learning, citing a majority of students are failing to succeed.

Since last spring, students, parents, and school leaders have had to adjust to remote learning, but now Henrietta ISD is making some big changes.

“Getting it over to the parents and the students that it wasn’t going to be the same as last semester there was going to be rigger to it, it was going to be like as much in the classroom as we could possibly make it,” Superintendent Scot Clayton said.

Due to lower attendance and low grades from students in virtual classes, school officials have decided to bring them back into the classroom.

Henrietta Junior High School principal Terry McCutchen agrees it is the best decision for students.

“We saw it even back in march and just the social aspect and the community relations we knew that was going to be lagging in a remote environment those students thrive in person and we think they will be better off,” McCutchen said.

Although they are bringing students back into the classroom, there are still guidelines they must follow.

“First one was a fourteen-day transition for parents allowing the parents to still have a choice that we as a district had to provide them options,” Clayton said.

Those options include enrolling in a private school, request a transfer to another district, transfer students returning to their home district, and enrolling with an online school such as Texas Virtual School Network.

