Iowa Park trustees hear plans for 2020 graduation ceremony

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park school trustees had a meeting on Thursday night in a special session and heard plans for the 2020 Iowa Park High school graduation which would be held at Hawk Stadium.

The decision comes after the Iowa Park High school asked residents on social media if they’d prefer a virtual graduation or traditional if possible, with Hawk Stadium being proposed as the main location

The dates are unsettled on but would be either May 22 or May 23 with dates in June being a possibility. The decision depends on guidance from the state and local authorities as the state continues to deal with the coronavirus and the social distancing measures.

Current plans are to include safety restrictions laid out by Texas Governor Gregg Abbott.