Lake Wichita revitalization committee seeks to erect Gold Star Families Memorial Monument

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee is working hard to raise funds to complete the newest addition to the lakes project: the veteran’s plaza.

However, while raising funds, committee members decided to add another way for family members of fallen soldiers to reflect on their fight for freedom.

Along with the veteran’s plaza, committee members are looking to bring a Gold Star Monument to the plaza to remember soldiers who lost their lives while protecting our freedom.

But they need the community’s help to do so.

If you’re from Wichita Falls, then chances are you’re familiar with what’s been happening out at Lake Wichita.

A new boardwalk was installed and now the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee is moving full steam ahead on the next phase.

“The concept is to build a very nice plaza to recognize and honor all of our veterans,” Lake Wichita Revitalization committee chair David Coleman said.

But Coleman said they’re not stopping there.

Committee members are now looking to add a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument to honor soldiers killed in combat.

There are requirements to meet to have the monument installed, though.

“We, as a committee, have joined this foundation, and the other requirement is that we have to get a gold star family member,” Coleman said.

A gold star family member is someone who has lost a family member in their service in the military.

After those requirements are met, funds have to be raised.

“If we can raise the funds, we’ll write a check to the foundation for somewhere around $50,000 dollars. Then they will contract with a vendor to create the monument, ship it here, and install it on the plaza,” Coleman said.

Coleman said what better way to honor our veterans and family members of fallen soldiers than to give them a place to reflect on why we remain free to this very day.

Coleman said he is hopeful the community will help them reach that $50,000 goal.

To donate to the monument, click here.