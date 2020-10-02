League of Women Voters hold Candidate forum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls will begin hosting a candidate forum on October 6 and October 7 beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night.

All of the candidates who are running for City Council, Mayor, the Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees, and U.S. Congressional Representative District 13 have been invited.

Candidates will have the opportunity to state their platforms and will be asked questions related

to the office they are seeking. Tuesday night’s forum will feature candidates running for City

Council District 3, District 4, and District 5 seats.

Wednesday night’s forum will feature candidates running for Mayor, the Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees, and U. S. Congressional Representative District 13, which was taped in Amarillo.

Due to COVID-19, this Candidate Forum will be closed to the public and will instead be available

to watch on the following platforms.