Local shops slowly reopen following Gov. Abbott’s executive order

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hundreds of businesses across the state as Gov. Greg Abbott’s first phase to reopen the Texas economy begins. For 35 days now, businesses throughout Wichita Falls have been anxiously waiting for the day to open back up, and for some.

“We wanted to open up cautiously and we did a lot of training with the staff on sanitizing, we came through and sanitized the entire store and we put something into motion about how we were going to sanitize the jewelry specifically because its metal,” Manager of Holder’s Jewelry, Teresa Menchaca said.

Menchaca said being shut down for a little over a month greatly impacted business.

“It greatly financially impacted us, we’ve lost a lot of revenue especially with graduation and Mother’s Day coming up,” Menchaca said. “It has been a big loss for revenue for Holder’s.”

Finishing Touch owner Brad Wetherbee said he felt the impact as well but said he’s just happy to see his customers and employees again. Now although both businesses decided to open under Abbott’s first phase, they are taking multiple precautionary measures to ensure their stores are thoroughly sanitized.

“We have our hand sanitizer station at the front door, social distancing, our employees are wearing facemasks, we sanitize common surfaces on the pin pads, our door handles, and bathroom handles all that stuff,” Wetherbee said.

“We went out and bought alcohol wipes and so were wiping down and doing everything that we can to keep the customers safe,” Menchaca said.

As businesses wait for phase two to go into effect, they will continue allowing only 25-percent of their capacity inside in hopes that they will be operating as usual in the near future.

A few other businesses that have decided to open include Hobby Lobby, Mardel and EntertainMART.

