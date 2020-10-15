North Texas Pantry adapting to changes due to COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX KJTL) —The Floral Heights pantry has been around since 1979.

It was right after Terrible Tuesday devastated Wichita Falls and many families were in need of food. In 2018, the pantry broke away from the church to have their own building.

The North Texas Pantry formally known as the Floral Heights Pantry has been servicing over 26,000 people a year for decades, and now, just like many other public services, they are finding ways to adapt in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The clients used to be able to come into the building, but we had to change some things to keep our volunteers safe, to keep our clients safe. So a lot of people didn’t come cause they didn’t think we were open, but we never closed our doors,” North Texas Pantry Secretary Missy Huff said.

Three-days-a-week from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. the pantry serves food to over 215 families.

“We are here to just provide a service: just extra food. This isn’t really meant to sustain them for a months time. It’s just to help, you know? Just extra groceries to help get them through the month,” Huff said.

Aimee Brown, North Texas Pantry Director, has been involved since 1985 and she said she helps because of the feeling it brings her.

“It just gives you a good warm feeling that when you sit down to eat your meal that you have helped other people sit and eat their meal,” Brown said. “The little people and the elderly people who cannot do for themselves.”

Even though they are having to adapt to changes, they will continue to help those in need bag-by bag.