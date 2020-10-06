Quanah ISD temporarily closed due to spike in COVID-19 cases

QUANAH (KFDX/KJTL)— Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases and exposures, Quanah ISD will be closed through Saturday, October 10.

According to school officials, all extra-curricular activities and other school activities will also be canceled through Saturday.

The school board will meet Sunday, October 11 to re-evaluate before school starts on Tuesday, October 13.

There will be no virtual classes and officials are encouraging everyone to practice social distancing and sanitize.

All football games for this week are canceled as well as the cross country race that was scheduled for Saturday, October 10.

See the sports cancellations below,

