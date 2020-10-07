The Broken Tap owner responds to bars reopening

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Bars in Texas will soon be allowed to reopen.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday, Oct. 7, that bars will be allowed to reopen on Oct. 14, to 50% occupancy.

The governor also released a “minimum standard health protocol” list for reopening. The order gives county judges authority to opt their county into the opening, and, here’s what Wichita County Judge, Woody Gossom said after looking through the protocols for bars to reopen.

“I would certainly welcome comments from people. I am concerned about what this could do for helping people come back to employment or what it could do to the population as far as increasing COVID cases,” Gossom said.

Owner of The Broken Tap, Stacy Hawkins said she was days away from receiving her food and beverage license which would allow her to open at 75 percent capacity. She said although the governor’s orders are good news, the hoops she’s had to jump through have been exhausting.

“We still don’t have the permit. So now that we have paid the money for the permit which is 8-hundred dollars, and many many bars have had to do that to open their doors, now we’re this close to getting it and now he’s opening us up a week from now so I’m frustrated,” Hawkins said.