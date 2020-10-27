Tips on what to do while driving in icy conditions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, well at least the weather is, and that could make it difficult to get around.

Public Information Officer for TxDOT, Adele Lewis said they’ve been working nonstop to make sure the roads are as safe as they can be.

“It’s been busy, we spent yesterday prepping the bridges and overpasses then we sent half of our crews home in the afternoon then they came back at midnight so we started our twelve-hour around the clock shifts last night at midnight,” Lewis said.

Lewis said even though the roads might look safe, they can be very deceitful.

“Ice is the most dangerous thing you can drive on. People worry about snow but it’s the ice that is really dangerous and most of the time you’re not even going to know its there and you just think it’s a road that’s kind of wet and shiny,” Lewis said.

Lewis added although teams are out treating the roads, making sure they are drivable for those having to get out, it doesn’t necessarily mean the roads are okay for every driver and if you need to get out.

“Even if you see snow plows out there and you know we pretreated the road, that’s not a license to go 75 mph. You need to slow down, you need to slow down,” Lewis said.

Those wise words from Lewis should stick in everyone’s mind, when it’s bad outside and especially below freezing, slow down.

On snow and ice, maintain at least three times the normal distance between vehicles.

If your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes, steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction, then straighten your vehicle.

For a complete list of TXDOT tips for driving in icy conditions, click here.