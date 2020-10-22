Two downtown businesses in finals for “Best Commercial Interior Design”

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A yearly, statewide competition has its sights on a couple of local businesses in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Brewing Company and Landmark on Lamar are two nominees for “Best Commercial Interior Design” by the Texas Downtown Association.

It’s nice when hard work pays off, and that’s what the owner of Wichita Brewing Company, Matt Bitsche is hoping to have happen for his brewery after finding out he had been nominated for “Best Commercial Interior Design” by the Texas Downtown Association.

“We put our heart and soul into everything that you see in here, as far as the decoration and the overall vibe that we were trying to give off,” Bitsche said. “So to be recognized for that was pretty cool.”

And not only did the brewery make the list of nominations, but it’s also now a finalist along with two other businesses in the entire state.

Executive Director for Downtown Wichita Falls Development, Jana Schmader said people in the community can help them win, just by clicking.

“We’re encouraging people to please go on Facebook search Texas Downtown Association, or you can go to Downtown Wichita Falls Development on Facebook. And all you have to do is find the picture of the brewery, or find a picture of Landmark on Lamar. And you just like or love it, and that’s how you cast your vote,” Schmader said.

Its been six years since a Wichita Falls business has seen one of these awards, back in 2014 the new travel center on Scott Avenue won for best construction.

“These people come from all across the state. So for them to look at a couple of our entities and say, ‘This is fantastic. Let’s make them a finalist,’ is a huge thing for Wichita Falls,” Schmader said. “It’s a huge kudos to these investors and these developers who are putting money into these buildings.”

A big deal for the entire community, and a win that can be achieved with the click of a button.

Voting ends Friday, Oct. 23. Results will be known next week.

To vote, click here.