Two people hospitalized after pin-in accident in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— Two people were taken to the hospital after a pin-in accident in Henrietta Sunday night.

Multiple agencies responded to a two car accident on Hwy 287 at New London Road.

According to the Henrietta VFD social page, one car was rolled over and pinned.

Photo by: Henrietta VFD

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other person was taken to the hospital by Air evac.

The condition of the two individuals and the cause of the accident are unknown at this time.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.