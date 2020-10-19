TxDot kicks off walk safe, drive and bike safe campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Nearly twenty years ago on November 7, 2000, was the last time Texas had zero deaths for the day relating to driving on the road and TxDot is kicking off a campaign to promote safe driving that could result in fewer deaths.

TxDot teamed up with a marketing group to raise awareness to drive, bike, and walk safely.

Local cyclist David Coleman said drivers are always on his mind before hitting the trails and remembering to wear reflective gear could help become more visible when cycling.

“Cars are always an issue we always try to dress in bright colors and make ourselves as visible as possible but cars are almost all the time are friendly and understanding but the scary thing is if someone is on their phone distracted and they just don’t see a bike and that’s some that we are always concerned about,” Coleman said.

In 2019, Wichita Falls had 29 traffic crashes involving pedestrians resulting in three fatalities and 9 serious injuries.

In that same year, there were 14 involving bicyclists with no fatalities and 2 serious injuries.