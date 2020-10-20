WFPD: Searching for 3 men they say attempted to rob an ATM

Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are searching for three men they say tried to rob the Postel Family Credit Union ATM on McNiel Avenue.

WFPD Sergeant Adam Maloney said the men stole a city truck and brought it to the bank just before 5:30 Tuesday morning.

From there, he said the men tried to break into the ATM, but were unsuccessful. Maloney said neighbors called police and the men took off.

At last report they are still looking for the men. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.