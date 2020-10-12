WFPD: WF woman charged after driving through ex-husband’s fence, taking his clothes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls police said a Wichita Falls woman told them she drove through her soon to be ex-husband’s fence and took all his clothes because he did it to her too.

Heather Bolf is charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

Police said they were called back to the 1400 block of 33rd street for the second time early Saturday morning about a man’s soon to be ex-wife destroying property.

When they got there around 2:30 a.m. the man said his wife had just driven off after driving through his fence.

An officer stayed in the area and said he saw the suspect’s SUV on 34th street and stopped and detained Bolf.

They said Bolf told them they were going through a bad divorce and she only drove through the fence and went inside his RV to steal all his clothes because he had done it to her.

Police said they found the man’s clothes in the back seat of her SUV.

Court records show Bolf has five arrests for theft and three for assault.

They also show one divorce case is pending, one was dismissed and another was granted.