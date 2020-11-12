Wichita Co. jail changing policy due to lack of quarantine space

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to a decrease in quarantine space in the Wichita County jail, Sheriff David Duke said they’re making some big changes.

Duke said when it comes to booking in criminals, they are only focused on drunk violent offenders or extraneous warrants, but he said this isn’t a “get out of jail free” card.

“We had a meeting with all of the law enforcement chiefs, and the sergeant of DPS, and we just laid it out pretty clear how we got to minimize COVID getting into the jail,” Duke said.

The Wichita County jail has seven inmates who are COVID-19 positive, with 44 more pending tests. Those patients are currently in quarantine or isolation, but Duke said they’re running out of room, and fast, seeing as they had over 400 inmates booked in, within the past month and a half.

“So at this point, if we were trying to house and keep these people, we’re running out of our quarantine area. So now we’re cutting our foot off to keep us from walking in a safe direction that we want to do to keep covid out of the jail,” Duke said.

This means restricting the number of criminals they book in and instead issuing warrants to be dealt with at a later time.

“The small stuff like misdemeanors and things we’ll get warrants for them. We’re doing the same thing, all law enforcement is going to do it. Some people though need to go to jail. Say whether it’s the PD or DPS or anybody that, anybody who gets a DWI is going to go to jail,” Duke said.

Among other offenses like felonies or misdemeanor assaults, and even car burglaries. Duke said once the new Law Enforcement Center is open, they will resume normal policy and will follow up on previous warrants issued.

“At that point, we will take everybody. That’s including Wichita Falls Class C warrants for tickets and traffic violations. We’ll have room to put those people plus putting in the quarantine people and keep them segregated from quarantine people that may have COVID-19,” Duke said.

Until then, Wichita County officials will be doing everything they can to ensure not only the safety of the guards but inmates as well.

Sheriff Duke said they are anticipating the new Law Enforcement Center to be complete by February, then certified by the jail commission and opened by March 2021.