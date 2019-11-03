Free ‘Party in the Plaza’ added to Dallas NYE Fireworks

Lone Star NYE 2020
Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — If you want to see the spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Dallas but aren’t sure where to go, we have the perfect spot for you.

New for the 2020 celebration, the folks at VisitDallas will host a Party on the Plaza from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. outside Dallas City Hall.

The party will include food trucks, drinks and live entertainment from CASTRO and the Emerald City Elevation Band. Of course, the main event is the Reunion Tower Over-The-Top fireworks at midnight.

According to Reunion Tower, this year’s show will feature pyrotechnics fired from 560 feet above ground. The captivating 10-minute show features imaginative pyrotechnic and LED lighting effects visible for miles across North Texas.

The display will feature more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects with the downtown skyline as its backdrop. Each effect will be programmed with Reunion Tower’s 259 LED lights for a show capable of thousands of unique designs and patterns, according to a news release.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Community rallies around man as he battles cancer, seeks bone marrow transplant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community rallies around man as he battles cancer, seeks bone marrow transplant"

Texomans gathered to honor service of military at Veterans Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans gathered to honor service of military at Veterans Day parade"

Loved ones remember Yajaira Garcia at Los Muertos event before death anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loved ones remember Yajaira Garcia at Los Muertos event before death anniversary"

Los Muertos celebration draws community together to remember loved ones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Los Muertos celebration draws community together to remember loved ones"

Hamilton Bryan employees spend morning packing meals for No Child Hungry campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton Bryan employees spend morning packing meals for No Child Hungry campaign"

Lawton woman becomes unconscious while driving, dies at hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton woman becomes unconscious while driving, dies at hospital"

LSC Conference 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "LSC Conference 4"

What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten"

Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year"

Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy"

Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot"

WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect"