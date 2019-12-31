Get to know the hosts of Lone Star NYE Live!

DALLAS, Tex. (NEXSTAR) — The only thing bigger than Texas might be the personalities of the hosts for tonight’s Lone Star NYE Live! program from North Texas.

Before we launch the stream and hit the air later tonight, we want you to get to know the hosts. We asked each of them the same four questions:

Kris Gutierrez, Anchor at KXAS in Dallas, TX

Twitter: @krisgutierrez

What’s your favorite thing about NYE? A new year brings new opportunities. It’s a time to hit the reset button and start fresh.

A new year brings new opportunities. It’s a time to hit the reset button and start fresh. New year’s resolutions: Yes or No? Yes! I’m looking to eat MORE (but still gluten-free, unfortunately) and exercise LESS in 2020.

Yes! I’m looking to eat MORE (but still gluten-free, unfortunately) and exercise LESS in 2020. One thing people may not know about you: People may not know that I only wear boots with my suits.

People may not know that I only wear boots with my suits. Pick two words to describe your personality: Loyal and caring

Katy Blakey, Anchor/Reporter at KXAS in Dallas, TX

Twitter: @KatyBlakeyNBC

What’s your favorite thing about NYE? The fireworks, of course! Watching a fireworks show brings out the kid in all of us. Also, I love when a crowd busts out singing “Auld Lang Syne” even though no one really knows the words.

The fireworks, of course! Watching a fireworks show brings out the kid in all of us. Also, I love when a crowd busts out singing “Auld Lang Syne” even though no one really knows the words. New year’s resolutions: Yes or No? YES! For the last few years I’ve resolved to cook more. I start off great by cooking black-eyed peas for good luck New Year’s Day… and then it’s all downhill from there 😉

YES! For the last few years I’ve resolved to cook more. I start off great by cooking black-eyed peas for good luck New Year’s Day… and then it’s all downhill from there 😉 One thing people may not know about you: Weirdly good at board games. Invite me over for game night!

Weirdly good at board games. Invite me over for game night! Pick two words to describe your personality: Enthusiastic Texan – that says it all, right?

D.J. Williams, Morning Show Host/Sports Anchor at KARK in Little Rock, AR

Twitter: @dj45williams

What’s your favorite thing about NYE? The countdown!

The countdown! New year’s resolutions: Yes or No? Yes, but they typically don’t last long!

Yes, but they typically don’t last long! One thing people may not know about you: Favorite hobby is playing the piano.

Favorite hobby is playing the piano. Pick two words to describe your personality: Eccentric and unpredictable.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 11:30 p.m. to see Kris, Katy and D.J. in action as they host Lone Star NYE Live! across 21 television markets in six states.