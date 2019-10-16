Looking Back: Voice’s Austin Allsup performs at Texas LIVE!

ARLINGTON, Tex. (NEXSTAR/NBCDFW) — Austin Allsup co-headlined the ‘Lone Star NYE LIVE’ countdown to 2019 party at Arlington’s Texas LIVE! venue. You can watch his performance to close out 2018 above.

He’s best known for his time on NBC’s hit show, “The Voice.”

“There was a week that I did a Bob Seger song, ” he recalled about the experience.  “I opened up my Facebook and there was a message from Bob Seger in my inbox.  Just telling me how great of a job I did on his song and then he shared it with all of his fans.”

Allsup grew up around music.

His dad Tommy played guitar for Buddy Holly and was supposed to be on the plane nearly 60 years ago, the day the music died.

“My dad was actually the guy who flipped the coin with Richie Valens for the last seat on the plane, ” he said.  “I know it’s something he thought about everyday.”

Allsup will never take his career for granted. In the video below, Allsup discussed the opportunity to perform in Arlington.

