Snag your tickets for Lone Star NYE Live!

Lone Star NYE 2020
Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Tex. (NEXSTAR) — Tickets are now available to attend Lone Star NYE Live! from Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas.

The venue is located between AT&T Stadium and Globe Like Park. Tickets for the event run $50-$500.

Here’s the official announcement from Texas Live:

Join us for the BIGGEST New Year’s Eve celebration in the Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington area!

Bring in 2020 with a bang and ring in the new year at NBC 5’s Lone Star NYE Live!.

The fun kicks off at 8 PM (early access at 7 PM for Platinum and Gold ticket holders). Join us for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience packed with live music, multiple DJs, a champagne toast, confetti cannons, party favors, and much more.

Must be 21+. No Refunds.

