WATCH: Fireworks from Lone Star NYE 2019

DALLAS, Tex. (NEXSTAR/NBCDFW.com) — Not familar with Lone Star NYE? A quick glance at last year’s fireworks show should fix that!

Click on the video above to see the fireworks spectacular from Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas that brought in 2019!

Here’s some background on last year’s event:

What was Lone Star NYE Live!

Lone Star NYE Live! was a Texas-sized party from Arlington’s Texas Live! venue. Viewers were entertained by two memorable stars of “The Voice,” Sundance Head and Austin Allsup.

Tell me more about the entertainment

For both Austin Allsup and Sundance Head, appearing on “The Voice” was their big break. Allsup received kudos from Bob Seger when he covered one of his songs and Head has been on tour with some of the biggest names in country music since winning the 2016 season.

What about the fireworks?

The Reunion Tower fireworks show was extended to 10 minutes in 2019 and featured more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired off of Reunion Tower from as high as 560 feet above the ground. There’s nothing quite like it anywhere else!