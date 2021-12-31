2 ways to watch tonight’s spectacular NYE fireworks show

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Everyone is talking about the end of 2021 and the new beginnings that come with 2022. Why not celebrate a new year with a bang — or a few hundred!

Friday’s “Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022” broadcast will include the “Over the Top NYE” live fireworks spectacular.

You can watch the show on our station at midnight or stream it right here on our website. We’ll make sure the link is easy to find.

This year at Reunion Tower, spectators will experience the addition of a 225-drone light show to the annual presentation of panoramic fireworks and tower light show, including more than 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from Reunion Tower and the 259 LED light display. The drone light show, engineered and flown by DFW-based Sky Elements, will light up the sky at heights of up to 400 feet and create an array of visual elements and an immersive experience never seen before above the Dallas skyline.

Before and after the standout fireworks show, you’ll be treated to performances from country music superstar Scotty McCreery. The program is hosted by NBC 5’s Katy Blakey and KARK’s D.J. Williams. It begins at 11:30 p.m. CT.

Join the party by sharing your photos on social media with the #LonestarNYE.