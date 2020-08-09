Luxury Board

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

L1
Rehab Center TV Auction
Tub to shower conversion
(standard tub to shower conversion including 3 walls and wet area)
Luxury Bath Texoma
$7,000
L2
Rehab Center TV Auction
150 sq yards installed porcelain “wood look tile”
Breegle Abbey Carpet & Floor
$1,050
L3
Rehab Center TV Auction
2 day hog hunt for two
(based on availability/includes meals & lodging-tip not included)
Boar’s Head Ranch
$1,000
L4
Rehab Center TV Auction
Milwaukee cordless tool combo kit & Accessories
Wichita Falls Ace Hardware
$1,020
L5
Rehab Center TV Auction
Large Native American Pendant
(handmade sterline silver pearls)
Wichita Gold & Jewelry
$2,500
L6
Rehab Center TV Auction
Prime Rib dinner for 20
Prime Cut Steakhouse
$1,000
L7
Rehab Center TV Auction
Custom address boulder
(approx. 4 feet wide x 3 feet tall – concrete w/natural beauty of stone)
Boulder Designs
$1,000
L8
Rehab Center TV Auction
Custom manual patio drop shade
(up to 12’x12′ installed)
A&E Blind & Awning
$1,500

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

