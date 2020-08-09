Luxury Bath
Luxury Board
Times
Tobin
Kevin
Melanie
Darrell
Hour 1 • 7 – 8 PM
Hour 2 • 8 – 9 PM
Hour 1 • 9 – 10 PM
To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)
Item
Photo
Description
Value
L1
Tub to shower conversion
(standard tub to shower conversion including 3 walls and wet area)
Luxury Bath Texoma
$7,000
L3
2 day hog hunt for two
(based on availability/includes meals & lodging-tip not included)
Boar’s Head Ranch
$1,000
L7
Custom address boulder
(approx. 4 feet wide x 3 feet tall – concrete w/natural beauty of stone)
Boulder Designs
$1,000
