Luxury Board

Times Tobin Kevin Melanie Darrell

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481

(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Item Photo Description Value

L1 Tub to shower conversion

(standard tub to shower conversion including 3 walls and wet area)

Luxury Bath Texoma $7,000

L2 150 sq yards installed porcelain “wood look tile”

Breegle Abbey Carpet & Floor $1,050

L3 2 day hog hunt for two

(based on availability/includes meals & lodging-tip not included)

Boar’s Head Ranch $1,000

L4 Milwaukee cordless tool combo kit & Accessories

Wichita Falls Ace Hardware $1,020

L5 Large Native American Pendant

(handmade sterline silver pearls)

Wichita Gold & Jewelry $2,500

L6 Prime Rib dinner for 20

Prime Cut Steakhouse $1,000

L7 Custom address boulder

(approx. 4 feet wide x 3 feet tall – concrete w/natural beauty of stone)

Boulder Designs $1,000

L8 Custom manual patio drop shade

(up to 12’x12′ installed)

A&E Blind & Awning $1,500