Guaranteed Roofing and Construction

Whether you need to repair a few shingles or completely replace the roof on your entire property in Wichita Falls, TX, finding a roofer who can complete your project correctly the first time is crucial. Guaranteed Roofing & Construction is a locally owned and operated roofing company with more than two decades of experience in the industry. We have references available if you’d like to learn more about our previous projects in the community.

No matter the size of scope of your roofing project, we’ll make sure to provide premium materials and a two-year warranty on all our work. You can trust us to handle your:

Roof repairs

Residential roof installation

Commercial roof installation

Roof maintenance

Roofing removal

Guaranteed Roofing & Construction is a fully licensed, bonded, and insured roofing company that’s dedicated to the satisfaction of clients throughout Wichita Falls and the surrounding communities. When you hire us as your roofer, we’ll make sure to clean up after ourselves once we’ve completed your project. To request a free estimate or more information, give our office a call today.

Contact

Guaranteed Roofing & Construction

187 US Hwy 281 Unit 2

Wichita Falls, TX 76310

940-228-1178

Hours Mon – Fri: 9:00am – 5:00pm Weekends: By appointment

Map