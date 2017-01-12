About Texas State Optical

Texas State Optical was established in 1936 when the Rogers family opened the first TSO office in Beaumont, Texas. Our founders planned for TSO’s continuous growth and expansion of services, but not without first building a foundation of patient care and quality products that stand the test of time. It became their vision to offer patients convenient locations, qualified Doctors of Optometry and a complete line of competitively priced eyewear that is fashionable and functional. These core values have remained unchanged throughout the years and are a part of the philosophy we use in Wichita Falls.

Today, the TSO family has grown to become a respected organization of doctor-owned and operated eye care practices in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

TSO has also earned recognition as the largest single provider of vision insurance plans in Texas and the Southwest. It’s very likely that TSO is a provider for your vision plan. A quick call to the office nearest you can verify that important information.

Getting the right prescription for your eyeglasses or contact lenses is an important part of good eye care. But seeing clearly is just one part of your overall eye health. It’s important to have regular eye exams with an optometrist whether or not you wear eyeglasses or contacts, and even if your vision is sharp.

The eye doctors at TSO Wichita Falls believe in looking at the big picture when it comes to your eye health, so we take the time to get to know you, your eye care history and your vision needs. Doctors Stancik and York serve patients from Iowa Park, Henrietta and Wichita Falls, TX.

They know that getting the right prescription involves balancing several factors, including clear eyesight, visual efficiency and your ability to process visual information seamlessly. Whether you need a routine eye examination, an eyeglasses fitting or treatment for eye disease (such as glaucoma or macular degeneration) or eye surgery (such as LASIK or cataract surgery), our optometrists will provide you with the best care, advice, options and follow up.

With our office located in Wichita Falls, Texas State Optical has been serving Iowa Park and Henrietta for years. Schedule an appointment with our optometrists to see how we can help you get the best prescription for your eyes.

