Wilbourn and McCabe Plumbing Company has been servicing the greater Wichita Falls, Texas area for many years. We have dedicated ourselves to providing only the highest quality products and service to each and every one of our customers.
We started our plumbing company in 2001 with the understanding that no matter what it took we would provide quality service along with exceptional products. We look at every customer… every job as though it were our family… our home that is being serviced.
Residential & Commercial
Our Services:
- Water Heaters / Tankless Water Heaters
- Complete Drain Cleaning Service
- Clogged Drains, Complete Pipe Repair / Re-Piping, Grease Traps, Washer Lines
- Tree Roots Removal
- Sewer Lines
- Pinpoint Water and Sewer Leak Detection Under Slabs
- We Use The Newest Equipment & Technology Available
- Slab Leak Detection & Repair
- Kitchen / Bathrooms
- Faucets, Bathroom Sinks, Kitchen Sinks, Bathtubs & Showers, Toilets
- Garbage Disposals
- Laundry / Utility Rooms
- Gas Line Repair / Vents / Testing
- New lines & Service
- Backhoe & Trenching Service
- Hydrostatic Testing
