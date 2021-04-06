Traditional Masters Champions Dinner tonight

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- One of the most honored traditions of the Masters is happening tonight, the Champions Dinner.

The Champions Dinner is hosted each year at the Augusta National Golf Club by the previous year’s winner who selects the menu for the evening.

The tradition was started in 1952 by 1951 Champion Ben Hogan.

Only past winners of the tournament and the Club chairman are invited to the dinner.

Hogan’s purpose behind starting the dinner was relaxing and reminiscing before the start of the tournament.

Last year it was hosted by Tiger Woods, who served sushi, prime steak and chicken fajitas, and a trio of desserts. This was a far cry from his first dinner in 1998, where he chose cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, fries and milkshakes.

In 2019 Patrick Reed served Prime Bone-In Cowboy Rib Eye with herb butter and Tiramisu, vanilla bean creme brulee and chocolate crunch and praline cheesecake for dessert.

This year it will be hosted by 2020 Champion Dustin Johnson in memory of his grandfather, Gamecock Basketball Hall of Famer Art Whisnant.

The menu includes pigs in a blanket and lobster and corn fritters, choice of salad, filet mignon or sea bass with mashed potatoes and spring vegetables and for dessert peach cobbler or apple pie with vanilla ice cream.