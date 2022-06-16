MJ's Motivation

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
83°
Wichita Falls
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Your Local Election HQ
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Washington D.C. Bureau
Live Stream
Video Center
Unraveling The Mysteries
Entertainment
Interviews
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Border Report
Coronavirus
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Biden heads to West Bank, with little to offer Palestinians
Murder victim’s family releases balloons in remembrance
Video
Clay County Constable’s Office gets new K9 officer
Video
Doctor’s lawyer defends steps in girl’s cross-state …
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Road Conditions
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Sky Team 3
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Athlete of the Week
H.S. Sports
Indy 500
MSU Mustangs
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Vernon College
Wichita Falls Warriors
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
2021 Nexstar Sports Awards
Auto Racing
Golf
MLB
NFL
Texas Rangers
The Big Game
Gas Buddy
Contests
Gas Card Giveaway
Beat The Heat Giveaway
Texas Motor Speedway Experience
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Blood Battle 2022 Locations
Events
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Top Stories
Payton – 07-12-22
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 07-07-2022
Video
Top Stories
Caleb – 07-05-22
Video
Adolph – 06-28-22
Video
Real Estate Minute – 06-16-2022
Video
Lifestyle
Coronavirus
Education Matters
Healthy You
Healthcast
Springtime in Texoma
Talking Texoma
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 07-14-2022
Video
Top Stories
Get rid of the pain
Video
Real Estate Minute – 07-07-2022
Video
Celebrate the 4th of July in Graham, TX
Video
North Central Texas College – Education Matters 2022
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get Our Daily Newsletter
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
MJ's Motivation
MJ’s Motivation – July 10, 2022
Top MJ's Motivation Headlines
Trending Stories
Grandfather arrested for pattern of sexual abuse
Murder victim’s family releases balloons in remembrance
Mother sues store after selling gun used in suicide
Family of Laci Stone responds to NTSB update
13-year-old not driver in crash that killed 9
Latest News
Murder victim’s family releases balloons in remembrance
Clay County Constable’s Office gets new K9 officer
Hotter’N Hell Hundred named top 5 bike ride in nation
View All Local News