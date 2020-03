The Texas Rangers are well into spring training camp, but plenty of roster questions remain.

This is the final year the Rangers will play at Globe Life Park in Arlington, and many top prospects are trying to prove themselves for a spot on the opening day roster.

Our Tobin McDuff is at Rangers training camp this week for an inside look at this year’s team.

Tobin and Paul Tubbs on Monday hosted Rangers Interactive.

