Saint Jo Fire Department on the Brook Mole Fire. Photo Courtesy of NWCG

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A large wildfire is burning about 3 miles southwest of Nocona in Montague County.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire, named the Brook Mole Fire, is currently 300 acres big and 0% contained.

The National Wildfire Coordinating Group said the fire began around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, July 29. The fire is burning on both sides of Brook Mole Road.

The cause of the fire is listed as lightning. An estimate of 50 crew members are on scene.

Dozer and plane working the Brook Mole Fire. Photo Courtesy of NWCG

Brook Mole Fire smoke plume. Photo courtesy of NWCG

Fire crews are working to hold the fire east of Eureka Springs Road with the assistance of multiple aerial resources. Dozers are securing the fire’s perimeter on both the north and south sides.

The crews are working westbound towards Eureka Springs Road.