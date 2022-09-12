MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 287 in Montague County on Sunday night claims one life and hospitalized four others.

According to Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, the crash occurred at around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, on U.S. 287, just south of Sunset in Montague county.

Sgt. Buesing said a 2011 Chevy pickup was headed southbound on U.S. 287, crossed over the center median, and drove into northbound traffic.

The accident report said the 2011 Chevy struck a 2018 Chevrolet on its left side, then continued into the northbound lanes and struck a Volvo truck trailer head-on.

According to Sgt. Buesing, the 2011 Chevy then rolled and ejected the passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the 2011 Chevy pickup was pronounced dead on the scene by a Montague County Justice of the Peace. The driver was later identified as Benjamin Lee Schaeffer, 29, of Conroe, Texas.

The accident report said the passenger in the 2011 Chevy pickup who was ejected when the pickup rolled over was identified as Mariah Helmberger, 26, also of Conroe, TX. She was airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries. Her current status is unknown at this time.

Sgt. Buesing said the driver and the passenger of the 2018 Chevy pickup were transported to Wise Regional Hospital, where they were treated and released.

According to Sgt. Buesing, the driver of the Volvo truck-trailer was also transported to Wise Regional Hospital, where they were treated and released.

All three total occupants of the 2018 Chevy and the Volvo truck-trailer had their seatbelts equipped, according to Sgt. Buesing.

No further details are available at this time.

Sgt. Buesing said the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.