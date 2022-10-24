MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, registered voters can head to the polls early to cast their ballots early for the many state and local races set to be decided in the November 8 General Election.

In Montague County, registered voters from any precinct can vote at any polling location in Montague County, regardless of whether or not they live within the same precinct as the polling location.

For more information on voting and elections in Clay County, visit the Montague County Election Webpage or call (940) 894-2540.

Please find the available polling locations and hours of operations for early voting in Montague County below:

Montague County Annex Community Room

State Highway 59 N 11339 State Hwy 59N

Montague, Texas, 76251 Monday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 — 8 a.m. to Noon

— 8 a.m. to Noon Sunday, Oct. 30 — Closed

— Closed Monday, Oct. 31 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nocona Community Center

W Highway 82 807 West Hwy 82

Nocona, Texas, 76255 Monday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 — Closed

Closed Sunday, Oct. 30 — Closed

Closed Monday, Oct. 31 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saint Jo Civic Center

Boggess Street 101 East Boggess Street

Saint Jo, Texas, 76265 Monday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 — Closed

Closed Sunday, Oct. 30 — Closed

Closed Monday, Oct. 31 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bowie Bible Baptist Church

Highway 59 N 1400 Hwy 59N

Bowie, Texas, 76230 Monday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 — Closed

Closed Sunday, Oct. 30 — Closed

Closed Monday, Oct. 31 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

