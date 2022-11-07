MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polling locations in all counties will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

You must be in line at a polling location by 7 p.m. in order to cast your vote. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be given the ability to vote.

In Montague County, registered voters from any precinct can vote at any polling location in Montague County, regardless of whether or not they live within the same precinct as the polling location.

For more information on voting and elections in Clay County, visit the Montague County Election Webpage or call (940) 894-2540.

Please find the available polling locations on Election Day in Montague County below:

Montague County Annex Community Room

11339 State Highway 59 North
Montague, Texas 76251

Saint Jo Civic Center

101 East Boggess Street
Saint Jo, Texas 76265

Tales N Trails Museum

1522 East Highway 82
Nocona, Texas 76255

Forestburg Community Center

16617 F.M 455
Forestburg, Texas 76239

Ringgold Fire Hall

17832 North Highway 81
Ringgold, Texas 76261

Nocona Community Center

807 West Highway 82
Nocona, Texas 76255

Bowie Bible Baptist Church

1400 State Highway 59 North
Bowie, Texas 76230

Bowie Public Library

301 Walnut Street
Bowie, Texas 76230

Sunset City Hall

119 F.M 1749
Sunset, Texas 76270

Valley View Baptist Church

6159 F.M. 103
Spanish Fort, Texas 76255

