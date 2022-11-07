MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polling locations in all counties will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
You must be in line at a polling location by 7 p.m. in order to cast your vote. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be given the ability to vote.
In Montague County, registered voters from any precinct can vote at any polling location in Montague County, regardless of whether or not they live within the same precinct as the polling location.
For more information on voting and elections in Clay County, visit the Montague County Election Webpage or call (940) 894-2540.
Please find the available polling locations on Election Day in Montague County below:
Montague County Annex Community Room
11339 State Highway 59 North
Montague, Texas 76251
Saint Jo Civic Center
101 East Boggess Street
Saint Jo, Texas 76265
Tales N Trails Museum
1522 East Highway 82
Nocona, Texas 76255
Forestburg Community Center
16617 F.M 455
Forestburg, Texas 76239
Ringgold Fire Hall
17832 North Highway 81
Ringgold, Texas 76261
Nocona Community Center
807 West Highway 82
Nocona, Texas 76255
Bowie Bible Baptist Church
1400 State Highway 59 North
Bowie, Texas 76230
Bowie Public Library
301 Walnut Street
Bowie, Texas 76230
Sunset City Hall
119 F.M 1749
Sunset, Texas 76270
Valley View Baptist Church
6159 F.M. 103
Spanish Fort, Texas 76255
