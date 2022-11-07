MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polling locations in all counties will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

You must be in line at a polling location by 7 p.m. in order to cast your vote. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be given the ability to vote.

In Montague County, registered voters from any precinct can vote at any polling location in Montague County, regardless of whether or not they live within the same precinct as the polling location.

For more information on voting and elections in Clay County, visit the Montague County Election Webpage or call (940) 894-2540.

Please find the available polling locations on Election Day in Montague County below:

Montague County Annex Community Room 11339 State Highway 59 North

Montague, Texas 76251 Saint Jo Civic Center 101 East Boggess Street

Saint Jo, Texas 76265 Tales N Trails Museum 1522 East Highway 82

Nocona, Texas 76255 Forestburg Community Center 16617 F.M 455

Forestburg, Texas 76239 Ringgold Fire Hall 17832 North Highway 81

Ringgold, Texas 76261 Nocona Community Center 807 West Highway 82

Nocona, Texas 76255 Bowie Bible Baptist Church 1400 State Highway 59 North

Bowie, Texas 76230 Bowie Public Library 301 Walnut Street

Bowie, Texas 76230 Sunset City Hall 119 F.M 1749

Sunset, Texas 76270 Valley View Baptist Church 6159 F.M. 103

Spanish Fort, Texas 76255

