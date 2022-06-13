MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — New technology is introduced every day in our lives and law enforcement doesn’t stay behind.

That’s especially true in Montague County with the sheriff’s office new fingerprint software, which can help authorities catch the bad guys faster.

“Whenever somebody gets booked in and their fingerprints are recorded in the jail and that stuff goes to the system and the system what we do whenever we have fingerprints from a crime scene we lift those fingerprints from the crime scene and we could enter them into the system and then it will search it against the jail records,” Sgt. Ethan Romine said.

Through a 50-inch monitor, Sgt. Romine carefully observes and gets another form of evidence for working cases.

“If you changed up the shadowing or the background of the fingerprint, you can see different things. It’s not changing the fingerprint it’s just changing what’s around it to make it easier to look at,” Romine said.

Deputies have been officially trained at the Montague County Sheriff’s Office, and everyone is excited for this new installation.

“We have never had anything like this here at the sheriff’s office so we are trying to get modern-day policing. This is one of the things that we need to catch up so that’s why we purchase this product,” Romine said.

With only two weeks of having the fingerprint system, Sgt. Romine says this will not only benefit them but also nearby law enforcement agencies.

“It’s just a matter of time. The more records we get put in there, then the better chance we have,” Romine said.

Sgt. Romine says before they got this upgrade they were having to go to Wise County to enter their fingerprints, which was using this exact same software.