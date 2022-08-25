MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men were arrested after a high-speed chase through two counties Thursday afternoon that turned into a search by authorities on foot.

The chase eventually ended near Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Early reports were that the car they were in was stolen possibly in Denton County, and then Montague County Sheriff’s Office spotted it northbound around Alvord on US 287 doing more than 100 miles per hour just before 4 p.m. Thursday, August 25.

At one point, a Montague deputy was heard telling others to be careful because the suspects almost ran into him head-on.

Early information was that authorities tried to use spike strips at Wagonseller Road, and officers reported there was some tire damage done.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said he set up with spikes at Jolly, and his deputies did the same around Fisher Road in case the chase on US 287 made it that far.

The suspects turned off at Bellevue, though, back toward Highway 81 and back into Bowie at around 4:25.

According to the Bowie Police Department, the car was spiked and came into town on Wise Street, before turning onto Rock Street. Then, the men bailed out in the 600 block of Hodge Street.

One suspect was taken into custody near the Elmwood Cemetery two blocks away, and a manhunt began for the second suspect, a Black male who was wearing a tank top and shorts.

After a lengthy search, the Bowie PD said the second man was apprehended at the corner of Miller and Pillar in the rear of a house.

Bowie PD said no shots were fired, and no one was reported injured during this incident.

According to a Montague County Jail official, one man was released, and the other is being held in the Montague County Jail.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more about this incident.