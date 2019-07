NORTH CAROLINA (KFDX/KJTL) Four zeros totaling nearly $8 million split by more than 2,000 people.

Those were the winning numbers in Saturday’s pick 4 drawing in North Carolina.

It’s the most money ever won in a single Carolina pick 4 drawing.



The North Carolina lottery said the odds of matching all four numbers in a pick 4 drawing are one in 10,000.

Everyone knows about lucky seven, but how about lucky zero?

It doesn’t have the same ring to it, but it turns out it may be just as lucky.