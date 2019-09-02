1 dead after 2 vehicle accident in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 17-year-old girl from Altus is dead after a two-vehicle accident early Sunday morning ejected her and two others.

Oklahoma troopers say it happened just before 1:30 a.m. on State Highway 6, four miles west of Altus in Jackson County.

They said a Chevrolet Cruze rear-ended a Nissan Rogue causing the Rogue to roll and end up on its roof.

While they said the driver of the Cruze was not injured the driver and four passengers in the Rogue all sustained at least minor injuries.

The driver was transported by Jackson County EMS to Jackson County Memorial Hospital. She was treated and released with head, trunk, and upper extremity injuries

The first passenger was also transported by Jackson County EMS to Jackson County Memorial Hospital. He was treated and released with upper extremity injury.

The second passenger was transported by Survival Flight to OU Trauma Center in Oklahoma City and was admitted into ICU in critical condition with a head injury.

The third passenger was transported by Jackson County EMS to Jackson County Memorial Hospital. She was treated and released with lower extremity injury.

The fourth passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical examiner. She was transported by Southern Plains Mortuary Service to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.

Troopers say the only ones wearing seatbelts were the driver of the Rogue and one passenger, the other three were not wearing their seatbelts and were ejected.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.